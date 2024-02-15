Yodha: Kiara Advani has THIS reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's film’s grand poster reveal before teaser release

The eagerly awaited action-packed venture Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, is poised for a theatrical release this year. Today, the makers unveiled a new poster of the actor, showcasing his rugged appearance from the film, in a grand and distinctive manner. Sidharth's adoring wife, Kiara Advani, known for her unwavering support and admiration for him, reacted to the poster reveal with excitement.

Kiara Advani reacts to unique poster reveal of husband Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Yodha

On Thursday, February 15, the makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed a new poster in a unique manner, displayed high above in the air. Kiara Advani, lead actor Sidharth Malhotra's supportive wife, took to the comments section under his post to express her excitement and admiration. She conveyed her enthusiasm with a series of emojis, including heart eyes, fire, and raised hands.

Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth's co-star from the series Indian Police Force, exclaimed, “That’s sooo cool.” Meanwhile, director Milap Zaveri extended his wishes, saying, “Best of luck my friend.”

Sidharth had previously shared a video showcasing skydivers displaying the poster of his film high in the sky. In the poster, Sidharth was depicted wearing a commando uniform while holding a gun, with an airplane visible in the background. He captioned the post, saying, “Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all,” and announced the release date of the teaser, adding, “Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19.”

More about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, marks a collaboration between Prime Video and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. Spearheaded by a team of esteemed producers including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, this action-entertainer promises to deliver a riveting cinematic experience. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, the film showcases the remarkable talents of actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

The movie, revolving around a high-stakes hijacking, is slated for release in theaters on March 15, 2024. Fans await the teaser's debut on February 19, eagerly anticipating the arrival of both the trailer and the accompanying songs.

