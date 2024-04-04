Karan Johar drops cryptic post taking dig at current Bollywood trends: ‘Box office hai, Instagram reel nahi…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his candid social media presence. On Thursday morning, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director shared another cryptic message on Instagram Stories, sparking speculation about current trends in Bollywood. His latest post hinted at box office performance and the current Bollywood trends that are being followed within the industry, leaving fans wondering if his words were directed towards someone or if they were generic.

Karan Johar takes a dig at Bollywood trends

On Thursday morning, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and took a subtle yet very bold dig at filmmakers and current Bollywood trends. Karan wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there! The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.)

Karan Johar's cryptic post on botox, relationships and loyalty

A few days ago, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and posted a bold comment on loyalty, seemingly comparing it to the virtue of a Birkin bag, which is known for its exclusivity and long waiting lists. "Loyalty is like a Birkin… It has a long waiting list," Johar mused on social media, leaving fans and followers pondering the reasons behind this cryptic comparison.

Earlier, Johar had penned a similar note reflecting on his relationship status. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director wrote, "Ek saathi ke bina hojaye guzara, AC ka temperature nahi badlegi hamara. Nahi milegi mohobbat, na sahi. Separate bathroom ka compromise hoga hi nahi. Monogamy ka demand ghanta hoga poora. Zindagi aur options Kahan milte hain dobaara. Ab toh single status ko karlo celebrate. Anniversary se behtar hai another date."

Before that, Karan Johar also shared his thoughts about Botox and fillers. He said, "Put on fillers, but satisfaction isn't found apply makeup, age decreases do as much botox as you want, you'll look like a fly stung changing the nose doesn't make the essence fragrant even if the exterior changes with going under the knife but my dear, nature doesn't change," Johar wrote in Hindi.

Karan Johar on the work front

On the work front, Johar's latest directorial venture was the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and did decent business at the box office. Karan is currently gearing up for his next film, The Bull, starring Salman Khan which will go on floors in 2025. He also has a couple of projects in the pipeline, like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, and Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Amy Virk.