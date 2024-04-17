Karan Johar shares cryptic note about not being liked by people; ‘No matter how loving or kind you are…’

Karan Johar is quite active on social media and often shares his unfiltered thoughts through his social media handles. Once again, the filmmaker has dropped a cryptic message and addressed the reality of not being universally liked. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker encouraged his followers to acknowledge the possibility of encountering individuals who may not hold a favorable opinion of them and reassured them that it's acceptable.

The quote that Karan Johar shared in his Instagram story read, “You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless.”

Earlier this month, KJo made a pointed remark regarding individuals who opt for fillers. He said that while fillers may alter one's outward appearance, they cannot transform one's innate character and personality. "Applying fillers doesn't bring fulfillment. Using makeup may diminish age," he wrote on his Instagram Stories in Hindi. "No matter how much Botox you undergo, you'll resemble a bee sting. Altering your nose won't change the unpleasant odor. Undergoing surgery may change your exterior, but not your essence."

More on Karan Johar’s work front

Karan recently announced his highly-anticipated film Mr & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Sharing the announcement on his Instagram, Karam wrote, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

Karan’s last directorial outing was 2023’s hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

