Karan Johar takes hilarious dig at Farah Khan as she starts new YouTube channel; wants her to do THIS before every shoot

Karan Johar and Farah Khan are very good friends and their friendship is one of the most talked-about topics in the industry. The duo often hilariously tease and roast each other and social media loves it. Farah recently created a new YouTube channel where it will be all about food, friends, and fun. KJo congratulated her but gave her a hilarious term and condition.

On April 15, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Story and re-shared Farah Khan's video of her introducing to her new YouTube channel. Expressing excitement for the new channel, Johar penned, "My darling @farahkhankunder!!!! I am so exceptionally excited about your youtube channel! You are a one woman show...and this is going to rock!!!! (three red hearts)"

Adding a twist to it, KJo further penned, "(But promise me that you will run your wardrobe by me before every shoot...)"

When Farah Khan gave hilarious tour of Karan Johar’s new closet

On March 17, Farah Khan shared on her Instagram a new reel featuring her and Karan Johar exploring the latter's lavish new closet. As the door swings open, they step into Karan's bedroom where he mischievously remarks, "Nothing happens." Continuing their banter, they venture into the expansive wardrobe, with Karan teasing Farah, "These are all the clothes you'll never wear because they're actually good."

The first cupboard reveals an array of shimmery attire, prompting Farah to exclaim, “Oh my god, I am feeling very poor.” Moving on to the second cupboard filled with denim, Karan jests, “Again, things you should own but you don’t.”

They also explore the section dedicated to oversized clothes, with Karan playfully commenting, “That’s so your thing,” while Farah urged him not to be mean. As they approach the final cupboard, Karan quips, “Let’s show you some sparkle,” while struggling to open it. Farah jokingly remarks, “First, you couldn’t get out of the closet, now you can’t get in.”

In the caption, Farah penned, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.” This post received hilarious comments from Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, and others.

