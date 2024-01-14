Karan Johar wishes to 'correct' Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna for THIS reason, calls it 'intimate'

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. His unique way of storytelling, especially directing a love story, will always mesmerize movie lovers. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, KJo proved his direction prowess. In a recent interview, Karan opened up about a film that he wished he had made differently. The filmmaker chose a film directed by him, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and also shared the reason.

Karan Johar shares why he wishes to 'correct' Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In a conversation with The Week, Karan Johar was asked about one film that he wished “he had not produced or had produced differently?" The filmmaker picked his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Citing the reason behind it, KJo shared, “It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it."

He also addressed the most prominent criticism associated with the film and added, “People said I endorsed infidelity through Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but I said you can't endorse something that's already sold out.”

Karan Johar opens up on flops and failure

During the same interview, Karan called flops and failure inevitable part and parcel of the film business. He said that they do a lot of market research screenings, so one gets an indication. "I have to be there for the lead actor and the filmmaker first. I will survive, but their careers could break…Money comes," added the filmmaker.

He further added that one film failing won't change his monetary destiny and failures have to be followed by successes if you are playing this game. No amount of chanting or therapy can teach you. Giving a trick of how to deal with flops and failure, Johar said that if you can treat success and failure with the same level of intensity, you will be fine.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, released in 2006, is regarded as one of the finest relationship dramas in Bollywood. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of the film also includesRani Mukerji, Preity G Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and others in key roles.

