Karan Johar’s son Yash turns into hair critic in adorable VIDEO, says ‘Dada does the worst hairstyle’

Karan Johar was in a conversation with his son Yash Johar which didn't go as planned. While roasting his father about his hairstyle, the little one also challenged the filmmaker to shave his head.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Jan 31, 2024  |  10:37 PM IST |  492
Karan Johar
Pic courtesy: Karan Johar on Instagram

Karan Johar is often busy with his film shoots, attending award shows, hosting his chat show, shooting for brands, and whatnot. But on days when he is at home, the filmmaker makes sure to spend some quality time with his kids Yash and Roohi. A while ago, the celebrity posted a video of his son giving his opinion on KJo’s hairstyle and it’s oh-so-adorable.

Karan Johar gets roasted by his son for having the worst hairstyle

Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar who often shuts down haters and trolls by being his unapologetic and unabashed self was left speechless when his son Yash Johar decided to be his biggest critic. In a video, he shared on Instagram, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director can be seen having a conversation with the little one about the hairstyle he wants to rock at his dance performance.

Karan can be heard asking Yash, “What do you want to do to your hair Yash for your dance performance?” Sharing what’s in his mind, Yash said, “I want to do spike hair like that (making his hair stand with his hands) on top and I also wasn’t to put blue color.” To this, his daddy dearest responds, “You want to have a mohawk style hairstyle and with blue color spray. You want to look like a rockstar?” An excited Yash replies with a ‘Ya’. KJo further enquired, “Do you think you are a rock star?” To this, Yash replies, “Not now, but will be.”

Check out the video below:


On hearing that, the father was taken aback. He quipped, “God forbid, I don’t know if that’s going to go down well because you can’t sing.” While that conversation was happening, Yash came up with a piece of breaking news. “Okay, I got news. Dada does the worst hairstyle,” the innocent lad states. “What” was the only word that came out of the filmmaker’s mouth. “Dada does the worst hairstyle. Oh! Is that what’s your breaking news?”

Karan further questioned. Diverting from it, Yash challenged his dad to shave his head like that person (pointing at a picture on the wall).” Appalled by where the chat was going, Karan said, “I can’t point to that, that’s just offensive. Bye Bye and toodles,” and concluded the video.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar drops hints about his next and fans think it’s Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen

Credits: Karan Johar on Instagram
