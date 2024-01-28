Karan Johar drops hints about his next and fans think it’s Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen

Karan Johar celebrated 25 years as a filmmaker in the industry. From his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 to his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he has created many impressive movies. Now, the filmmaker has taken to his social media handle to make the fans and audience guess about his upcoming film’s title and its cast.

Karan Johar provides hints about his upcoming film’s title and its cast

Today, on January 28, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share an update about his upcoming film which was kept under wraps, in a unique way. The actor then asked his fans and followers to make guesses through the hints provided by him about the cast and the film’s title.

The text on the post read, “This is not a film Announcement! But it can be... with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints - A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!”

It further read, “The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title & all other details correctly - we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film! With love, Team (Film Title).”

Pinkvilla was the first to inform that popular South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Karan Johar’s next production and it has been titled Sarzameen. In the post shared by the filmmaker, many fans have also guessed the same. One user wrote, “Sarzameen,” and added a red heart emoji, a fire emoji and a raised hands emoji. One more user wrote, “Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.... Title Sarzameen,” and added a red heart emoji. Another user wrote, “Privtiraj sugumaran / kajol/ Ibrahim Ali khan . Not sure about the movie title. Am I right @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar on his dreams taking a leap from just professional to personal

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, KJo emphasized that his aspirations go beyond just movies; he has expanded his horizons. He mentioned, “I have no dream that I feel hasn’t been realized but what I do and what I tell everyone is that every day I make a new dream for myself and that dream could be a story to tell, an expansion plan for my studio or a relationship that I want to enhance. My dreams are not restricted just to the movies. Like I dreamt of having children and when I had them I felt like that was the most beautiful dream that was fructified. Now I dream for them. My dreams have also taken a leap and gone from just professional to personal.”

He further mentioned that every day he wakes up, he imagines new goals for himself, but he also envisions ambitious aspirations for his children.

