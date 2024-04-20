Kareena Kapoor Khan on confusion around Karisma Kapoor's pronunciation, tells fans to just call her Lolo

After an age of fans and media pronouncing Karisma Kapoor as Ka-rish-ma, the actress revealed the correct pronunciation of her name as Ka-rizz-ma. Recently, Karisma's sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the confusion and shared the reason behind the confusion.

Kareena also candidly said that the safest thing to call her is Lolo.

Kareena Kapoor on the correct pronunciation of Karisma Kapoor

During a recent conversation with BBC Asian Network, Kareena Kapoor Khan laughingly talked about the confusion around the pronunciation of Karisma Kapoor. The actress said she goes with the flow and whatever the interviewer asks her. "I am like… yeah, whatever. You love her, call her what you want. I think she’s also like… whatever… easy about it.”

Sharing her thoughts on the possible reason behind the confusion, she said, “A lot of people didn’t know, and they couldn’t pronounce because… What is Karisma versus Karishma? Karishma is like a miracle. I think she’s also like whatever you want to call me, but obviously, her name does not have an ‘H’ in it, and it is just Karisma on her passport.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, giving everyone a simple solution to the problem, Kareena said the safest thing would be to call her Lolo. “She’s so chill. It’s about love and emotion, but obviously, if you say what her name is in the passport, it is Karisma,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena was recently seen in the heist comedy Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The Rajesh Krishnan directorial proved to be a commercial success.

She will be next seen in Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, and Kareena will play her lady love. Apart from Ajay and Kareena, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again was slated for release on Independence Day this year, but according to the latest buzz, it may be postponed to Diwali.

ALSO READ: Have Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone thanked Kareena Kapoor Khan for contributing to their romance? Here's what she says