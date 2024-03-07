Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about one advice she'd give to her 20-year-old self; here's what she said

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with Refugee. She was 20 at that time and now it has been more than 20 years that she has been in the industry as one of the top actresses. The growth she has shown as an actress in all these years is tremendous as she has aced all kinds of roles. But the actress recently talked about a piece of advice she'd give to her 20-year-old self.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on a piece of advice she'd give to her 20-year-old self

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia for No Filter Neha Season 6's latest episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to share a piece of advice she'll give to her 20-year-old self. Talking about it, she said, “I think I would just tell her to calm down, thoda sa relax (relax a little) because at that age you are just like so much energy. Now when I see some 20-year-olds I get it, they have that energy and they want everything to be done their way. I want it all types. But everything happens at the right time.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar

Kareena recently attended the star-studded pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena made waves on social media with her stunning looks for the event. Her chemistry with Saif also remained a major topic of discussion on social media throughout the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the 2023 OTT film Jaane Jaan which was exclusively released on Netflix. Her upcoming film Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh is slated to release in theaters on March 29, 2024.

After Crew, she'll be seen in Singham Again which is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. The 3rd installment of the Singham franchise and 5th film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe features her alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

