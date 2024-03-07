WATCH: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor grooving with Diljit Dosanjh at Anant-Radhika's bash is a vibe

The recent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar were nothing short of a grand spectacle. Among the highlights of the festivities was a mesmerizing concert by Diljit Dosanjh during the sangeet night. In a video that has now surfaced online, the adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor, can be seen grooving and vibing to Diljit's music.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor vibe to Diljit Dosanjh’s performance during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

On March 2nd, the city of Jamnagar, Gujarat witnessed an energetic performance by Diljit Dosanjh, setting ablaze the stage amidst the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. An unseen video from the performance captured a delightful moment featuring Bollywood lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, alongside the duo of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Sidharth adorned a striking red sherwani, while Kiara exuded elegance in a resplendent silver lehenga as they swayed to the infectious beats of Diljit's hit song Sauda Khara Khara. Joining them on stage, Kareena and Arjun also showcased their dance moves. Notably, the song's rendition was featured in the movie Good Newwz, which starred Kiara, Kareena, and Diljit, making the moment all the more special.

Advertisement

In a heartening display of camaraderie, the actresses shared a warm embrace. Against the backdrop of the enthusiastic crowd's cheers, the ambiance was nothing short of electric, as the quartet and Diljit's captivating performance left a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

Watch the video here:

More about day 2 celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

The festivities commenced with a "walk on the wild side" at the Vantara Rescue Centre, where guests embraced the Jungle Fever dress code. As the day unfolded, the excitement continued to soar with the Mela Rouge at the Meadows, where guests dazzled in exquisite desi romance attire.

Prior to Diljit Dosanjh's performance, many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, entertained with their dynamic performances.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala was more than just glitz and glamor; here's why we think so