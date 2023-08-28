Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fun banter with Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat has everyone’s attention

If you were born in the 90s, you would have grown up watching Kareena Kapoor Khan on the big screen. With her first acting debut film Refugee in the year 2000, she made a huge impact in the minds of cinema lovers. With more than 60 Hindi films to her credit, she is still the undisputed queen of Bollywood and has no plans to retire from that position anytime soon.

Kareena to make her OTT debut

After taking over TV and the big screen, Bebo is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. The Netflix original film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Taking to social media, the star cast recently made the official announcement of the mystery thriller film. The film revolves around a single mother who tries to cover up the murder of her estranged husband with help from her neighbor.

Since this is Kareena’s debut in the OTT space, the makers decided to release the film on the day of Kareena Kapoor's birthday i.e., September 21.

Jaideep posted pics with the star cast

Following the official announcement, actor Jaideep Ahlawat posted a couple of pictures posing with the star cast of the movie, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Needless to say, both Kareena and Jaideep looked amazing together. Kareena chose to wear an all-red attire with nude pumps while Jaideep wore light purple coat-pants with a quirky shirt. In the next pic, the trio posed together. Vijay looked dapper in that well-tailored grey suit.

Here's the post:

Kareena-Jaideep engages in a fun banter on social media

Sharing the images, Jaideep wrote, “Kaatilana🧨#JaaneJaan @kareenakapoorkhan if only looks could kill, am I right or am I right!!??? #jaanejaan Don’t you agree bade babu @itsvijayvarma !!??”

Kareena was quick to respond to Jaideep and commented on his post, “Kaatilaana tho aapke performance pe hoga.” Jaideep then responded to her and wrote, “Aapki Zarra-Nawazi hai ye to. Aap Apni Performance se Saari Duniya ko Hattprabh karne wale ho.”

Their cute banter on Jaideep’s post got the best of netizens who were excited to see what the trio created for them.

Take a look:

Kareena’s work front

After Jaane Jaan, Kareena will also be seen in The Buckingham Murders which she is also co-producing. In 2024, the actress can be seen in the film The Crew.

