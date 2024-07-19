Kareena Kapoor wants Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to come together for a film: 'It’s about time'

Kareena Kapoor Khan entertained the audience in the first half of 2024 with her film Crew, and she is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of releases. The actress has an illustrious filmography in which she has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Kareena expressed her wish to see the trio come together for a film. She also revealed the actors and directors on her wishlist.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan uniting for a film

In a recent conversation with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked whose film among Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, or Salman Khan she wished to be cast in next. Kareena said that she has collaborated with all of them in the past and shared her desire to have a movie with all three Khans together. Kareena stated, “It’s about time that somebody casts all three of them and makes a good film.”

When asked who between Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal was on her wishlist, Bebo revealed, “I haven’t worked with either, so I wouldn’t mind working with either of them.” She showered them with praise for their unique charm and made a mention of Vicky’s “amazing” performance in Sam Bahadur. The actress expressed that collaborating with either of the three would add something “new” to her.

Regarding the directors she wanted to work with, Kareena revealed her bias towards female filmmakers and named Meghna Gulzar and Zoya Akhtar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The release date of the crime thriller was announced by the makers in July 2024. The makers stated, “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theaters on 13th September 2024.”

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is also in Kareena’s pipeline. The ensemble cast of this Cop Universe movie includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. It is set for a festive release this Diwali.

