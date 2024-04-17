Singham Again: Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor, Arjun-Tiger to unite for dance number; Deepika Padukone to give it a miss?

Singham Again, the next entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film features a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone, with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances. It has now been learnt from a report that the main cast is uniting to shoot for a peppy dance song. The report also suggests that mom-to-be Deepika might give it a miss.

Details about song shoot with cast of Singham Again

In a recent report by Mid-Day, it has been revealed that Rohit Shetty is bringing the main cast, including actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, of his upcoming film, Singham Again, together in a vibrant dance track. As per the portal, the song shoot, which was initially scheduled to begin on April 15, is set to commence today at a set in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

A source has also disclosed some details about the shoot to the portal. The source stated, "But now, it kicks off on April 17. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing it, and has hired 400 background dancers. The primary cast will film the vibrant number over the next four days." Rohit has reportedly been shooting the final leg of the film at Golden Tobacco Factory but a separate set has been created for the song sequence.

The portal also suggested that actress Deepika Padukone, who portrays Shakti Shetty in the film, might not be a part of the song shoot. It is worth noting that Deepika is expecting the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in September of this year.

More about Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

The previous films in the cop universe include Singham and Singham Returns headlined by Ajay Devgn. Simmba starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, while Sooryavanshi featured Akshay Kumar. Singham Again is the fifth film in the franchise and is touted to be a grand-scale project.

The movie is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, but recent speculations suggest that the film might get postponed.

