PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares ‘view from bed’ ft. Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur, Jeh as she makes most of summer vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on vacation outside India with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been making the most of her holiday as she drops glimpses and serves major travel goals for her followers. Kareena has now shared the view from her bed, which features her beloved family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur-Jeh from summer vacation

Today, July 10, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a new picture from her summer getaway abroad. A window was visible in the photograph, which showed her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her little munchkins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, sitting outside, enjoying the beach scenery.

Kareena captioned the snapshot, “View from my bed,” accompanied by a white heart.

Have a look at Kareena’s story!

A few days ago, Kareena posted a mirror selfie as she stood outside the window in beachwear. In the caption, she wrote, “is it monday?” to which her sister Karisma Kapoor responded by saying, “Everyone wants ur Monday.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over husband Saif Ali Khan's beach PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another picture today that showed Saif Ali Khan standing under a shack at the beach. He was seen flaunting his body in a shirtless look, and Kareena couldn’t stop gushing over him. Her caption read, “DADDY-O. Summer 2024.”

Check it out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan entertained the audience in the heist comedy Crew, which was released in March. The cast of the movie included Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Kareena received a lot of love for her role as an air hostess who gets involved in an unexpected situation.

Looking ahead, Kareena is gearing up for The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The makers recently announced the release date, stating, “We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theaters on 13th September 2024.”

Apart from this, Kareena also has the Cop Universe movie Singham Again in her lineup. She will be joining the ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh for this Diwali release.

