WATCH: Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumors; reveals plans for her birthday

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 2021 and consistently set relationship goals for their admirers. Rumors about Katrina’s pregnancy have been floating on the internet for quite some time now and Vicky has finally broken his silence on these speculations. He also revealed the plans for his wife’s birthday, which falls tomorrow, July 16, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal denies Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumors and talks about spending her birthday together

Today, July 15, Vicky Kaushal was promoting his upcoming movie Bad Newz in Delhi. During a media interaction, the actor was asked how he was planning to celebrate his wife Katrina Kaif’s birthday and whether they were expecting some good news.

In response, Vicky first answered the part about Katrina’s birthday plans. He said, “Pehli baat toh (Firstly) thank you for mentioning her birthday. Yes, it’s a very special day.” Vicky mentioned that they were getting less time for the event since he would be rushing back to Katrina today for her birthday celebration. He revealed their plans of just spending quality time with each other.

Vicky added, “Bahut time se promotion chal rahi hai (Promotions have been going on for long) and she’s also been traveling so we’ll just spend some quality time together.

Talking about the good news which meant whether Vicky and Katrina were expecting their first child, he stated that when it would happen, they would happily share the announcement. Denying all the pregnancy rumors, Vicky clarified, “But till then there is no truth to that, there’s only speculation which is coming from the media.” He asked everyone to enjoy his film Bad Newz at the moment and said that they would share the good news when its time comes.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The lovely couple attended the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Gracing the venue, they posed for the paparazzi in their stunning ethnic attire. Vicky, the punjabi munda, looked dapper in a cream-colored sherwani, while Katrina was a vision in a red saree with a full-sleeved blouse.

Vickat were seen mingling with other guests during the festivities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and more. They also grooved to popular Bollywood songs during the baraat. Some dance videos of the duo, especially Vicky vibing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with SRK and Ranbir Kapoor, had gone viral on the internet.

About Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie Bad Newz

Bad Newz is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. In this comedy inspired by true events, characters played by Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk get entangled in a one-in-a-billion situation. The trailer gave a glimpse into the plot where Triptii’s character finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers.

The songs, including the dance number Tauba Tauba and the romantic track Jaanam, have created buzz for the film. A third song, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, a recreation of the original was released yesterday.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz releases in cinemas this Friday, July 19.

