Priyanka Chopra’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor recalls their meeting at Anant-Radhika’s wedding; Kareena Kapoor sends birthday love

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most loved actresses in India and a global icon, is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, July 18, 2024. PC has already received a heartwarming birthday wish from her husband, Nick Jonas. Now, Bollywood celebrities have showered Priyanka with love and wishes. Her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor recalled their recent meeting at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, while Kareena Kapoor Khan sent her a big hug.

Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan make special posts for Priyanka Chopra’s birthday

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra from their shoot of the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. In the family drama, he played the role of Kamal Mehra, father of PC’s Ayesha Mehra. The picture was a selfie, which looked like it was taken during the climax shot.

In the caption, Anil wished the birthday girl and talked about meeting her and her husband Nick Jonas at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 in Mumbai. He said, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!! So good to see you and Nick at Anant and Radhika’s wedding… I passed on your message to my mom.”

He added, “Sending you a lot of love and joy on this day and always! Hope you have the best time at home and hope to see you soon!”

Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a beautiful picture of Priyanka on her Stories. In her note, she stated, “Happy birthday PCJ. Sending you big love and a big hug @priyankachopra.”

Nick Jonas’s romantic birthday post for his ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra

Earlier today, Nick Jonas posted beautiful pictures with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. There were two stunning solo shots of her, while one photograph showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss. In another snapshot, they were seen holding each other’s hands at the beach.

Expressing his love, Nick wrote in the caption, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas came to India just for one day to attend Anant and Radhika’s wedding, where they made a stunning appearance in ethnic ensembles. They are now back to their work commitments.

