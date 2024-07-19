Deadpool & Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Had a lot of conversations over the years with him’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved Indian actors, with his popularity extending worldwide. The Baadshah of Bollywood has entertained his audience for over three decades and made his place in their hearts with his films and personality.

Many international artists have also expressed their admiration for Shah Rukh time and again. Now, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, who is currently preparing for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, has revealed his wish to work with SRK.

Hugh Jackman reveals he has had many ‘conversations’ with Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview shared on Marvel India's Instagram, Hugh Jackman was asked who he wished to work with in Bollywood. In response, he named Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “Well, I’ve had a lot of conversations over the years with Shah Rukh Khan. But you never know, one day.”

Hugh has been busy promoting Deadpool & Wolverine along with co-star Ryan Reynolds. Directed by Shawn Levy, it also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. The superhero movie is the third installment in the Deadpool series and the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters on July 26.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent appearance and work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the grand wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. He attended the functions on July 12 and 13, donning ethnic ensembles.

SRK was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and his kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. In many inside videos, he was seen hanging out with other stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, John Cena, and more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the action thriller King, which will mark his first collaboration with daughter Suhana. Pinkvilla recently reported about the multi-villain arc in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial.

A source stated, “While Abhishek Bachchan plays the main antagonist, there is a multi-villain arc in the film. The team is looking to cast credible actors from the Hindi film industry to play the negative turn. The casting is underway, and the makers are looking to take the film on floors in November 2024.”

