Karisma Kapoor wishes Happy Birthday to Rani Mukerji with cute video from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards; WATCH

Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor have never worked together in a film, but they share a close bond. Both actresses recently met at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards 2024, where they were seen bonding. Now, Karisma has taken to Instagram Stories to share one of those moments and has wished Rani a Happy Birthday.

Karisma Kapoor wishes Rani Mukerji a Happy Birthday with a cute video from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and posted a cute video with Birthday girl Rani Mukerji from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards 2024. In the video, both of them can be seen posing for the cameras together and then showering each other with love.

Sending birthday wishes to Rani, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to darling Rani" followed by the emojis depicting love. Watch the video:

More stars send birthday wishes to Rani Mukerji

More Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Farah Khan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh also sent heartfelt wishes to Rani Mukerji on her birth anniversary by sharing adorable pictures and heartfelt messages.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which proved to be a Hit at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next film, but she hasn't made an announcement yet. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Giving a cryptic response, she said, 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations.

Karisma Kapoor's work front

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's latest mystery comedy film Murder Mubarak. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and more, the film was released on Netflix on March 15.

She will next be seen in Abhinay Deo's web series Brown, based on Abheek Barua's book City of Death. Backed by Zee Studios, the series also features Soni Razdan, Helen, and Surya Sharma, among others.

