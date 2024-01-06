Katrina Kaif extends birthday greetings to 'Izzy bizzy bee' Isabelle Kaif; Vicky Kaushal wishes her 'amazing' year

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are basking in the glow of marital happiness. Beyond cherishing moments together, the couple consistently makes efforts to bond with their respective families. Both families display a close-knit bond, often spotted together on various occasions, be it during Christmas celebrations, wedding parties, or vacations. The family unit, comprising Katrina's sister Isabelle, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, and his girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, never misses an opportunity to come together for joyous celebrations with Vickat. Recently, on Isabelle's birthday, the squad showered her with the sweetest wishes, reflecting the warmth and camaraderie shared among them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal extend birthday wishes to Isabelle Kaif

Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to extend birthday wishes to her sister Isabelle Kaif. She shared a beautiful picture of Isabelle poised to blow out the candles on her birthday dark chocolate cake. The cake, adorned with cookies, strawberries, and macarons, was brilliantly lit. A backdrop of balloon decorations with "Happy Birthday Isabelle" illuminated on the wall added to the celebratory ambiance. Katrina captioned the picture with, "Happy happy happiest Izzy bizzy bee @isakaif."

Take a look:

Adding to the birthday wishes, Vicky Kaushal also shared his greetings for his sister-in-law by posting an alluring picture of Isabelle in a white and golden gown. His caption read, "Happy Happy birthday @isakaif!!! Wish you the most amazing year ahead."

Check out Vicky's post below:

Sunny Kaushal joined the birthday celebrations on Instagram by sharing a goofy picture of Isabelle from the party on his stories. With a playful caption, he expressed his wishes, saying, "Happy birthday Isy."

The birthday girl, Isabelle, took to her own Instagram to share a post featuring a series of pictures from the celebrations. In these snapshots, she is elegantly dressed and radiates happiness and cheer, thoroughly enjoying the special occasion. Joining her in the festivities are Sunny Kaushal and his girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

Pinkvilla wishes Isabelle a joyous and fabulous birthday!

