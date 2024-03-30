Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu wrap up upcoming multi-starrer comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz

Akshay Kumar and Mudassar Aziz's upcoming comedy film Khel Khel Mein has been in talks for a long time. The latest update is that the film's shooting is complete, and the countdown for its release has begun.

Akshay Kumar, Mudassar Aziz, and the team wrap up Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of Akshay Kumar. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, the film is a story of friends who meet each other after a long time and end up in hilarious chaos.

Earlier, the film was extensively shot in London, followed by a schedule in Udaipur. The team has now wrapped up the shooting and is gearing up for its release. The release date announcement is expected to follow soon.

Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan's reunion

KKM brings Akshay and Fardeen together 17 years after collaborating for Heyy Babyy (2007). Sharing details about the project, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla last year. "It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos."

The film promises to be an exhilarating mix of laughter and drama. As per the source, Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus. "This collaboration also marks an exciting reunion for Mudassar Aziz, who teams up with Fardeen again after their first collaboration, Dulha Mil Gaya," he added.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing for the release of his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be released on Eid 2024.

Soon after BMCM, Akshay will be seen in Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Suriya starring Tamil film titled Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film will hit cinemas on July 12. Akshay will also return as Veer Sooryavanshi in Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

More films starring Akshay that are currently in queue are Welcome to the Jungle, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

