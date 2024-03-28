Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies celebrating their evergreen pairing

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher's movies on the silver screen have resulted in several groundbreaking hits, showcasing their remarkable chemistry and versatility. Together, they have delivered captivating performances that have left an indelible mark on audiences. In films like Baby, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, their on-screen presence has been exceptional, enriching each storyline with their collective talent and charisma.

Akshay Kumar's charismatic persona perfectly complements Anupam Kher's nuanced acting prowess, creating a captivating blend of energy and depth. Their collaboration brings a unique flavor to each movie, enriching the storytelling with their collective talent and charisma. Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies stand as a testament to their remarkable partnership and enduring impact on Indian cinema.

6 Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies to watch this weekend

1. Baby

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Neeraj Pandey

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Baby is a gripping thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film follows a covert counter-terrorism unit led by Ajay (played by Kumar) as they track down and neutralize threats to national security. Anupam Kher portrays Shuklaji, the veteran strategist of the team.

Their mission takes them across borders and through intense action sequences, showcasing the team's dedication and bravery in protecting their country. With taut direction and stellar performances, Baby keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering a thrilling cinematic experience filled with suspense and adrenaline.

2. Naam Shabana

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa

Director: Shivam Nair

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Zee5

Naam Shabana is an action-packed thriller directed by Shivam Nair, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the titular role alongside Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. The film delves into the backstory of Shabana, a young woman with a troubled past who is recruited by a secret intelligence agency.

Akshay Kumar plays Ajay Singh Rajput, a seasoned agent who mentors Shabana, while Anupam Kher portrays the role of Om Prakash Shukla, a key figure in the agency. As Shabana undergoes rigorous training and embarks on a dangerous mission, the film explores themes of courage, determination, and the sacrifices made in the name of duty.

3. Special 26

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Neeraj Pandey

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: YouTube

Special 26 is a riveting heist thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The film is inspired by real-life events and follows a group of con artists who pose as CBI officers to execute audacious robberies.

Akshay Kumar leads the pack with his charismatic portrayal of Ajay Singh, the mastermind behind the ingenious heists, while Anupam Kher shines as P.K. Sharma, his trusted accomplice. Set in the 1980s, the film combines elements of suspense, humor, and drama as the team outwits both law enforcement and their targets, leaving audiences captivated till the end.

4. Jaan-E-Mann

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, Nawab Shah, Aman Verma

Director: Shirish Kunder

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release year: 2006

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jaan-E-Mann is a heartfelt romantic drama directed by Shirish Kunder, featuring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Akshay Kumar plays Suhaan Kapoor, a charismatic and successful actor, while Anupam Kher portrays Uncle Boney, Suhaan's supportive mentor.

The film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption as Suhaan's past with Piya (Preity Zinta) resurfaces when he meets Agastya (Salman Khan), a quirky and lovable man who seeks Suhaan's help to win Piya's heart. With its blend of humor, emotion, and memorable performances, Jaan-E-Mann takes audiences on a rollercoaster journey of love and self-discovery.

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu, Sana Khan, Sudhir Pandey

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a socially relevant comedy-drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, with Anupam Kher in a supporting role. The film tackles the issue of open defecation in rural India with humor and sincerity.

Akshay Kumar plays Keshav, a man who fights against the age-old tradition of open defecation after his wife Jaya, played by Bhumi Pednekar, leaves him due to the lack of a toilet in their home. Anupam Kher portrays Keshav's father, who adds depth to the narrative with his traditional beliefs. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha delivers a powerful message wrapped in entertainment.

6. Sainik

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farheen, Ronit Roy, Ranjeet, Alok Nath, Ashwini Bhave,

Director: Sikandar Bhati

IMDB Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release year: 1993

Where to watch: YouTube

Sainik is a patriotic drama directed by Sikandar Bhati, featuring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Suraj, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a brave and dedicated soldier serving in the Indian Army. Anupam Kher plays Colonel Thakur, Suraj's mentor and guiding figure in the military.

As Suraj faces various challenges, both on the battlefield and in his personal life, Sainik explores themes of duty, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of the armed forces. With compelling performances and stirring moments, the film pays homage to the courage and valor of soldiers.

In conclusion, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies have created a truly special on-screen place that cannot be matched. Their combined talent and chemistry have elevated numerous movies to unforgettable heights. From thrilling action flicks to poignant dramas, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher movies have aalways showcased their versatility and charm.

