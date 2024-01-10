Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer to get sequel? Find out

The Netflix release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav on December 26, 2023, has garnered widespread acclaim for its exceptional cast, compelling storyline, and the directorial skills of debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Following the overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, could a sequel be on the horizon? The director shared insights on this in a recent interview.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's director discloses whether a sequel to the film is a possibility

In an interview with The Indian Express, Arjun shared his perspective on the potential for a sequel to the film, stating, “I don’t know anything about doing a sequel. I don’t think it needs a sequel, to be very honest. But, you never know.”

He also shed light on how the film's title was ultimately decided. Originally named Friends and Followers as a working title, it lacked the snappy and memorable quality required. Moreover, it was in English. As they had already shot the announcement video, Arjun was on the lookout for a title that would truly resonate with the film.

Around the same time, the announcement of Jee Le Zaraa had just taken place, and Arjun began noticing online memes about how Excel and Tiger Baby Films cleverly incorporate song lyrics into their movie titles. Inspired, he decided to explore this avenue and tasked his DA with scanning through song lyrics. After shortlisting a couple of lines, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan emerged as the most fitting choice. Arjun highlighted its thematic resonance and deemed it an apt and catchy title for the film.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, the title Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is derived from a song of the same name in the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Arjun also disclosed that Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Imaad, was the first to take shape in the script. Imaad's storyline resonated with Arjun from the outset, and he had a clear understanding of the character's arc, extending right up to the final revelation. Following Imaad, Ahana's character evolved, inspired by a very close friend of Arjun's.

Previously, Arjun had referred to the film as his dream project, expressing his long-held desire to bring this story to life. The narrative unfolds the digital coming of age of three friends, navigating the complexities of their real lives, intricately woven with the reel world.

ALSO READ: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Ananya Panday opines on online trolling; 'I'm grateful for whatever's happened'