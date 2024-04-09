Kiran Rao opens up about revealing her divorce from Aamir Khan to son Azad: ‘We held each other’s hands…’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got divorced a while back but that does not stop them from spending quality time with their son Azad Rao. The two continue to co-parent their son and we can absolutely see that whenever we spot the trio together. Well, divorces always have an impact on children, and talking about the same, Laapataa Ladies director opened up about how their son took this divorce.

Kiran Rao revealed how she and Aamir Khan were conscious during their divorce

Recalling the moment when she opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan to their son Azad Rao, the filmmaker said that she cannot prevent a thing beyond a point. Talking to NDTV, she further added that they were worried about divorce as it is always difficult for a child. The filmmaker added that she and the PK actor were very conscious of the fact that it was public for him in school.

Kiran Rao further added, “We got lucky also as we did it during the lockdown and we were very much together when we had this conversation and so it wasn’t like oh we are rushing off to school, or we are rushing off to work and discussing at night. It gave us that time to be private about it and also gave us the time to do it together. So, we kind of held each other’s hands through this process. I’m grateful for that break which COVID gave us for this one reason.”

Kiran Rao opens up on their family time with son Azad

Talking about their son Azaad Rao in the same interview, Kiran quipped that they try to get him to watch films but he doesn’t like watching films. She revealed that he only likes anime and other kinds of stuff. Kiran further revealed that Azaad liked Laapataa Ladies and that she had to drag him to the premiere of the film.

Talking about how she, Azaad, and Aamir spend time as a family, Kiran said, “When we get together, often it's sports. It’s like playing pickleball or going for a swim. Spending time with his grandparents is what we do together. Boardgames, that is what we do a lot as a family.”

