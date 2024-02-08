Kiran Rao admits Aamir Khan and her not being glamorous; reveals reason for keeping son away from public eye

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao are redefining pure bond and friendship despite being divorced. The couple got married in 2005 and announced separation in July 2021. However, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, whom they welcomed in December 2011. Despite being one of the most popular members of the film industry, Aamir and Kiran keep their son, Azad, away from the public eye and is seen only on special occasions. In a recent interview, the Laapataa Ladies director shed light on the same.

Kiran Rao on maintaining the privacy of their son Azad Rao Khan

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial next, Laapataa Ladies. She has been promoting the film with Aamir Khan and the rest of the cast and crew. In a recent interview with Showsha, she spilled beans on the dynamics she shares with her ex-husband, especially concerning their son, Azad. The filmmaker asserted that children have their privacy.

“I feel like children should have their privacy. Kids who are interested in coming in public then sure, but Azad never really was interested in these big events, so we let him have his privacy. Aamir and I, as people, are very unassuming. We are not the kind of glamorous people who go out and party or go to events all that much. I think it follows from the fact that we don’t go, so he doesn’t have a reason to be out and about on the red carpet,” she said further adding, “He is not as interested and neither am I too keen to take him. I think children need to find their own areas of interest.”

Kiran Rao explains why their son is not inclined towards films

In addition to this, Kiran Rao further talked about Azad’s inclination towards animation. She recalled that her sensitive and over-empathetic son would be a little frightened of films owing to heightened emotions and would get affected by things that other kids may find quite normal. She cited an example of watching a TIE Fighter crashing with her son while she had to leave the cinema house because the 12-year-old asked, ‘What happened to the pilot?’

According to her, in the beginning, Azad would find it difficult to watch live-action. “He can watch animation, but live action is too close to home. Having said that now he is 12, I am sure he is ready to watch stuff,” she said while divulging that her son hasn’t watched her latest film, Laapataa Ladies.

It goes without saying Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao may have separated, but they continue to be each other’s pillars of strength to date. The two collaborate on a professional front and celebrate each other’s happy times. Most recently, Kiran Rao was also seen enjoying her heart out with her son, Azad at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding.

Aamir Khan on working with Kiran Rao post-divorce

In a recent interview with News 18, Aamir Khan was also asked about working with Kiran Rao after their divorce. Reacting to the same, the actor had a witty yet apt response as he said that a doctor hasn’t advised that if you’re divorced, you turn into enemies. He also added that he considers himself fortunate that Rao came into his life and their journey was fulfilling.

Mr. Perfectionist further stated that they are and will always be connected on humanitarian and emotional levels and said that they are ‘like a family.’ Reacting to Khan’s statement, Rao also maintained that they enjoy working together and with each other. To which Aamir also joked that she even scolds him sometimes and that’s fun.

