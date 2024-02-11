Kiran Rao reacts to people addressing her as ‘Aamir Khan’s wife’; says ‘I have quite a laugh about it’

Renowned filmmaker Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming directorial, Laapataa Ladies. Her ex-husband and actor Aamir Khan is also one of the producers of the film. Despite parting ways in 2021, the former couple continues to share a warm and strong bond of love, respect, and friendship. Nonetheless, on various occasions, Rao who has often been referred to as his wife, reacted to the same.

Kiran Rao on addressing her as 'Aamir Khan's wife'

In a recent interview with Zoom, Kiran Rao during the conversation addressed constant association with her ex-husband Aamir Khan by the people who might not know her name yet address her as his wife. However, such a thing doesn’t bother her, and she even has quite a laugh about it.

The Laapataa Ladies director stated that on an everyday basis even today people go like, ‘You are Aamir Khan’s wife, right?’ She further adds that people might not even know her name, but since she is directly linked with the much-loved actor, people tend to refer to her that way, and now she has become ‘accustomed’ to it.

She stated that now she has to correct people by telling them an ex-wife. The filmmaker went on to admit that it doesn’t bother her because she always had her interests, set of friends, and her own life as well for which she has actively worked. According to her, one needs to have their own space and identity in their marriage.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao on working with Aamir Khan

Kiran further added, “Partnering with Aamir in Aamir Khan Productions has always been easy because he is very welcoming of opinions, he looks at me as a creative partner. In that sense, It’s very heartening because though everybody sees me as a wife or an ex-wife, if I didn’t have a very strong sense of self I would have been depressed by being reduced to just a wife. But honestly, I have quite a laugh about it.”

Kiran Rao talks about her close bond with Aamir Khan and his family

Notably, while speaking with The Week, Kiran Rao had opened up on her close bond with Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta and others. She shared that it comes very naturally to them as people to be ‘inclusive’. She said that her family was also at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding, and it’s something they didn’t have to think about. “We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together,” Kiran Rao shared.

She further added that they all live in the same housing society. While her mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena Dutta lives next door, while Aamir’s cousin Nuzhat Khan also lives nearby. Her sisters-in-law also live upstairs. Kiran said that it is because they genuinely like each other as human beings. She also mentioned that she hangs out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir.

“These are relationships you shouldn’t lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn’t have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family,” she stated.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta, and he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - with her. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage. Aamir later got married to Kiran Rao, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation in 2021, after 15 years of marriage.

Nevertheless, they continue to work together on the professional front. Their forthcoming collaboration Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao reveals why Laapataa Ladies is co-produced under her banner; ‘Can’t expect Aamir to make everything’