Kiran Rao reveals why Laapataa Ladies is co-produced under her banner; ‘Can’t expect Aamir to make everything’

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her next directorial, Laapataa Ladies. The film is produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan’s production house, while she has served as the co-producer on the film under her production banner, Kindling Pictures. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up on her decision to make films under her own banner instead of Aamir Khan Productions.

Kiran Rao on co-producing Laapataa Ladies with ex-husband Aamir Khan

In a recent interview with News 18, the director of Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao said, “I can’t expect Aamir to make everything that I make. Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother… the idea should work first. Also, we should make it within the budget that would support the idea.”

She further went on to explain that if the budget justifies the risk, then one can do any work they want to.

As a matter of fact, Kiran launched Kindling Pictures many years ago, but Laapataa Ladies will be her first directorial to be produced under the banner.

Kiran Rao wants to work in the space of series

In addition to this, she also expressed her desire to delve into the space of web-series. She also shared that Aamir Khan is not keen on doing them right now. Referring to her production house as ‘more of a creative lab’, she admitted that at some point she might turn up to AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) and ask about a project if they’re interested in producing it.

Having said that, Rao who got separated from Aamir a few years back clarified that it’s not like she doesn’t want to work with AKP in any way. She opines her production house gives her the liberty to work on what she wants to make.

“Aamir Khan Productions has given me space for whatever I want to do. I have been involved with every production. I will be attached to AKP always. I feel it’s mine. I am one of the directors and I won’t leave it. I am spiritually and emotionally connected to AKP,” she further added.

About Laapataa Ladies

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 1, 2024.

