Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar unboxes the ‘glorious’ Koffee hamper; WATCH to find out what's inside

The much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan 8 hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar came to an end after unraveling the exciting lineup of episodes. The eighth season of the show had surprising confessions to steamy conversations with the celebrated stars. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s unseen wedding video to Janhvi Kapoor’s candid relationship confession, the show had it all. Apart from the interesting conversations, one thing that remains constant across all the seasons is the beloved rapid-fire round and the feisty fight for the coveted Koffee hamper.

Now, days after the culmination of the show, the host finally offered a sneak peek into the hamper of the season that guests on the show fight for. Hands down, it is all things classy, luxurious, and exquisite one could expect it to be.

Karan Johar finally unravels the coveted Koffee hamper of Koffee With Karan 8

Today, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a nearly 10:15 min video to unravel the Koffee hamper. “The one constant guest of honour on the Koffee couch has been none other than - the koffee hamper! Not going to gate-keep the secret about this one, so here you go! (accompanied by a gift emoji) HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - all episodes now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar,” he wrote in the caption.

The video begins with Karan Johar referring to the most sought-after Koffee hamper as the ‘third-wheel’ that finds himself between the two guests on his couch. In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director is seen unboxing the ‘immensely desired, ruthlessly fought over and extremely glorious’ hamper. Furthermore, the director asserted by saying, “I am proud to highlight that this year the hamper has been put together with a special focus on Indian luxury brands.”

Take a look:

So, moving ahead with what actually goes into the exquisite Koffee hamper; the long list of gifts includes jewelry from his brand, much known for its wedding collections. Up next includes tech products like a mobile phone and a Go Pro camera, Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, Massage Gun, perfumes, a Cheese knife set, luxury honey, beauty products like almond body shower gel, some premium tea, luxury beverages, and gourmet chocolates.

The gift items conclude with Karan introducing the illustrious Koffee With Karan 8 mug, which is a ‘handcrafted designer mug made from the finest Indian clay.’

Nevertheless, KJo chose to not reveal certain items of the hamper as he said, “There are a couple of more high luxury items in the hamper, and an exciting, must-have high-tech product, that we are sure our guests have completely, loved, adored. But I won’t tell you what those are. Psshh…There is no hamper without a little element of intrigue to it. These are some secrets we can only keep to ourselves.”

Notably, the last episode of the chat show was a jury round which was graced by the popular content creators and influencers namely Orry, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat, and Sumukhi Suresh.

In addition to this, the interesting lineup of celebrities this season began with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore, and concluded with Zeenat Aman-Neetu Kapoor followed by a special jury episode.

The show featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was voted as the best episode during the Koffee Awards.

