Ira Khan stuns in red bikini as she drops romantic pic with hubby Nupur Shikhare from honeymoon in Bali

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, tied the knot with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in a legal ceremony. The wedding was a private affair held in Mumbai, followed by a lavish destination wedding in Udaipur. The celebrations ended with a glamorous wedding reception in Mumbai, attended by many renowned stars, creating quite a buzz in the industry.

After much fervor, the couple left for their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. The couple has been quite open when it comes to sharing their daily life updates and most recently, yet again, Ira dropped a romantic pool picture with her husband.

Ira Khan shares pictures from her honeymoon diaries with Nupur Shikhare

Today, on January 24, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures from her joyous honeymoon period in Bali. One of the pictures is her selfie in a red bikini with a towel wrapped around her shoulders, followed by a romantic picture with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

In the picture, Ira is seen beaming a cute smile for the camera, while Nupur strikes quirky expressions for the lens as he sits beside his wife. The two are seen rejoicing in their period of romance and blissful memories.

Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's fun game session during registered marriage

Just a couple of days back, giving a peek into her registered wedding with Nupur Shikhare, Ira Khan had shared a bunch of unsee photographs featuring herself and her husband. The two are seen enjoying a fun ‘claimed-to-be-rigged’ game.

Sharing the details about the game, Ira had written alongside, "IN it to WIN it! If you missed the claimed-to-be-rigged-game at the reception… sucks to be you. Of course it was hand-made with our various craft supplies at 3am… even though there were months to make it.

And of course, Popeye and I ganged up against them. This is why we’re married. Poking fun aside, LOOK HOW CUTE THE BOARD IS AND HOW CUTE EVERYTHING WAS!!! I felt like we were on a game-show! Bucklist item ticked!"

She further added, "Thank you @daniellepereira_3 @smriteep @pesyourself @kanikajhamtani and I’m not sure who else I’m supposed to thank. I was told the groom’s side gave a thumbs up @atul_oct_12 @sahabime."

"BTW, I won,” she clarified in the end.

Take a look:

The list of guests for the wedding reception included the names of biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Saira Banu amongst others.

