KWK 8: Did you know Orry has THREE doppelgängers? Know how it all started

Orhan Awatramani is someone who became an overnight star after pictures of him posing with several Bollywood celebs and enjoying vacations with the youngsters of B-town started surfacing online. He also recently arrived at Koffee With Karan and spoke about his sudden fame. During the chat, Orry revealed that he has doppelgangers who fill in on his behalf at events. Read on!

Orry says he has silent doppelgangers who reach events before him

On January 18, Season 8 of Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar came to an end. In the last episode, KJo welcomed Orhan Awatramani, who is one of the closest friends of some of the youngsters of Bollywood including Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. As they spoke, Orry spilled that he has ‘minions’ working in his office who look, dress, and think like him. Further on, he also spilled that he also has multiple doppelgangers who attend events for him for a brief time.

Intrigued by his statement, the filmmaker questioned more about it. Answering his queries, Orry stated that he’s everywhere right now and he takes pride in the fact that Orry is omnipresent. But sometimes people forget that he’s not a mystical creature and he can’t actually be everywhere. To solve this problem, he has his lookalikes that sometimes have to be sent out to hold fire until the OG celebrity arrives.

“So, there will be an Orry lookalike who will be at the event and you’ll be thinking it’s me but only for the first 20 minutes till I actually get from Nariman Point to BKC, etc. We all are wearing the same outfit, we have the same look, they just won’t talk coz the minute they talk, it goes away,” he disclosed.

"So, there will be an Orry lookalike who will be at the event and you'll be thinking it's me but only for the first 20 minutes till I actually get from Nariman Point to BKC, etc. We all are wearing the same outfit, we have the same look, they just won't talk coz the minute they talk, it goes away," he disclosed.

When asked how many of them he has and how he got hold of them, Orry revealed, "There are 3. It started when I was in London one day and someone said 'Your photo from (some restaurant) was so cute last night.' And I was like, 'What pictures? I am not even in the city'. And when I open Instagram there's some boy posing as me and I was like, 'You're hired.' One is an actual friend who fills in when he has to," he added.

