KWK 8: Karan Johar's epic reaction on not being able to launch Suhana, Khushi, Agastya will leave you in splits

Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8 has been running in full swing. However, the eighth season is coming to an end with an episode featuring several comedians and influencers including Kusha Kapila and Tanmay Bhat. In a promo of the episode, KJo can be seen reacting to the question of how he felt when Zoya Akhtar launched many actors in The Archies.

Karan Johar reacts to Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Today, on January 17th, Karan Johar dropped the promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8. The episode features comedians and influences including Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Sumukhi Suresh, and Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani.

At one point in the promo, Sait asks KJo: “What is more hurtful, the fact that you did not get to launch the star kids because Zoya Akhtar did it in The Archies." Kusha then quickly queried, "How did that feel? Did that cut deep?” To this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai helmer said “yes.”

The director captioned the promo, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the couch! (punch emoji)"

Check out the promo!

Karan Johar praised The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and was based on the American comic book series of the same name. It marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Aditi Saigal among others. The film was released last month on Netflix. KJo, who is a close friend of Zoya, took to his Instagram to praise the director and the film.

He wrote: "And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked! The production design, the cinematography,the choreography , the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories!"



The final episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will drop on Disney plus Hotstar on the 18th.

