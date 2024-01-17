Koffee With Karan 8: Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait-Sumukhi Suresh turn special jury; Orry adds a dash of wit

The much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8 hosted by Karan Johar entertained the audience through and through this season. From Alia Bhatt to Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Neetu Singh, Zeenat Aman, the season witnessed several Bollywood celebs gracing the couch. A while back, the latest promo of the episode was dropped as the filmmaker also announced it as the season’s wrap-up episode. The show will be culminated by the popular social media influencers and content creators, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Orry who also turn ‘special jury’ for the season.

Latest promo of Koffee With Karan 8 promises a hysterical laughter

A while back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and teased the audience with the latest promo of the forthcoming episode. The episode promises to be a complete entertainer as the star influencers are seen taking hilarious digs at the host, leaving audiences in splits. The show begins with Kusha Kapila asking KJo, “You’re missing your therapy sessions to shoot KWK?”

Further, the influencers and celebrated comedians Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Sumukhi Suresh are seen adding a dash of wit and humor in the upcoming Koffee With Karan episode.

While sharing the promo, the caption alongside the post reads, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar"

In addition to this, the current social media obsession Orry who will also be gracing the show is also seen spilling the beans about his dating life as the show host surprisingly asks him, “so you’re dating five people?” responding to this, he replies, “I am cheating, so I am a cheater” whilst KJo quips, “you are a liver, and now you are a cheater.”

Moreover, Sumukhi Suresh who will be gracing the infamous couch for the first time is seen asking the host as to why is the show so ‘wholesome’ this time and Tanmay Bhat being his quirky self replies, ““If you are going to have so many filters, call the show filter koffee with Karan the next season”

The fresh episode of the show drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

