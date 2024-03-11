Aamir Khan expresses excitement as Karan Deol gets cast in Lahore 1947; says he will 'nail it'

Rajkumar Santoshi's latest film Lahore, 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is causing quite a buzz. This period drama, a collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta on screen after a considerable time. The news of Karan Deol landing a role in the movie he auditioned for has also caught Aamir Khan's attention.

Aamir Khan reacts to Karan Deol’s casting in the film Lahore 1947

Recently, it came to light that Karan Deol, the son of the veteran actor Sunny Deol, auditioned for an important role in the movie Lahore 1947. News has now surfaced that he has successfully landed the role. Karan will be playing the character of Javed in the film. Actor-producer Aamir Khan expressed his excitement over Karan Deol's impressive performance in the pivotal role of Javed. He said, “I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table.”

He further mentioned that Karan has truly dedicated himself, putting in effort, participating in workshops with ADISHAKTI, and practicing with Raj. Javed's role is significant and demanding, but he's confident that with Raj Santoshi directing him, Karan will excel in it. He said, “Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it.”

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is the first project where Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi are working together. Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the film, starring Sunny Deol, while Aamir Khan is serving as a producer.

The music and background score for Lahore: 1947 are composed by AR Rahman, with Javed Akhtar writing the lyrics. The renowned Santosh Sivan is serving as the director of photography. Additionally, there are rumors circulating that Aamir Khan will be making an extended cameo appearance in the film, although details about his character remain undisclosed at the moment.

The film is expected to release on Republic Day 2025.

