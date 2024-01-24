Love and War: Alia-Ranbir make Neetu Kapoor proud for teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal

A couple of hours ago, the official announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Love & War, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, was made online. Now, actress Neetu Kapoor has reacted to the epic collaboration. Read on to know what she penned for the impressive team.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated with Alia Bhatt and created the masterpiece Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which the actress received the National Award last year for Best Actress. Well, the filmmaker is back on sets again to come up with Love & War, the official announcement of which was made recently. The movie is expected to be released around Christmas 2025.

Minutes ago, Neetu Kapoor shared the announcement poster on her Instagram and expressed her excitement to see Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, on the big screen. Sharing the post, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress wrote, “LOVE & WAR! Raha’s parents you both make me so proud with my all-time favourite film maker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can’t wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal.”

Celebs react to the announcement poster of Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house Bhansali Productions made the announcement by sharing the announcement poster and writing, “@SanjayLeelaBhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025.

Soon after, Alia Bhatt also shared the announcement poster on her Instagram and captioned it with a red heart in flames emoji. Vicky Kaushal also joined the team and wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. (red heart emoji).”

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War announcement

As soon as the big news started making headlines, excited fans of the powerful and talented trio couldn’t hold their excitement. A user took to the comments section and penned, “Waoooooo, sounds so exciting… best caption - Raha’s parents,” while another commented, “Wow Mera Rk is best and Alia and Vicky. Can’t wait for this super hit.” A third one penned, “Blockbuster of 2025.”

