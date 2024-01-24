Love & War: Fans laud Sanjay Leela Bhansali for casting Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal; hail ‘Sanju-Kamli’s reunion’

Just a while back, the official announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War sent ripples across the internet. This epic saga, set during a war, has caught everyone's attention with its impressive cast. Needless to say, fans are thrilled about this collaboration and the reunion of Sanju and Kamli. The excitement among fans was palpable within minutes of the announcement being made.

Fans express excitement on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War starring Ranbir, Alia and Vicky

A while back, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and other team members of Love & War took to their social media handles to treat the audience with the announcement of their massive collaboration. Minutes after the announcement was made, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement over the film. Several fans flooded the social media with their enthusiastic reaction to the ‘bomb’ casting.

In a sea of comments, one fan exclaimed, “Alia bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in SLB movie is what I've always wished for” while another fan wrote, “Excitement at its peakkkk! SLB and Alia the best duo are backkk”. A third fan expressed, “The excitement at its peak (with fire emoji) the casting”, “can’t wait”

In addition to this, a fan hailed the much-loved reunion of Sanju and Kamli as he wrote, “Sanju kamli are back with different avtars”, another fan commented, “This trio”

Several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Official announcement of Love & War

For the unversed, just a while back, the official announcement of the film was made on the official Instagram handle of Bhansali Productions with the announcement poster. The statement read, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War'. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025" The statement had the names of its three stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, along with their signatures. The caption read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next EPIC saga ‘LOVE & WAR’ starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!”

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt also shared the announcement poster on her Instagram with a red heart in flames emoji, while Vicky sharing the same wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. (red heart emoticon)"

