Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Ishaan slams Savi's decision to work at tea stall; Chinmaye and Anvi back her
In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the Bhosale family discussed Savi's new job at tea stall while Ishaan opposed the same. Chinmaye and Anvi supported her in her decision.
Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Savi leaving the Bhosale house after learning the major truth about Ishaan. After leaving Ishaan and his house, Savi is trying to take up jobs to take care of her expenses. She got an offer to sell tea at a stall and she readily agreed to the same, however, this didn't go down well with the Bhosale family.
Bhosale family discusses Savi's job at a tea stall
In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the Bhosale family members share their displeasure with Savi's new job, Chinmaye supports Savi and tells everyone that she is trying to make ends meet by working hard as she doesn't want to depend on anyone financially. He tries to make everyone understand that Savi has to take care of her ill sister Harini as well and to meet the medical expenses she would have to work. Ishaan mentions that he wasn't aware of Savi's new job at a tea stall right in front of Bhosale Institute. He tells everyone that they shouldn't bother about Savi and ignore her.
Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:
Durva too slams Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for taking up a job at a tea stall but Anvi supports Savi and gives a reality check to her. Akkasaheb claims that their family's reputation is at stake with their family's daughter-in-law working at a tea stall and she believes that Savi took this decision to dishonor the family.
Raosaheb enters the scene and tells everyone that they shouldn't waste their time by talking about Savi.
After learning about the truth of Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) involvement in her family's death, Savi broke all ties with him and moved out of his house. Will their love ever blossom? Only time will reveal.
