10 Best Hindi action movies on Netflix to entertain you: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath

The action genre has gained prominence in Hindi cinema over the past few years, with Bollywood producing several movies featuring larger-than-life action sequences. In these films, actors often find themselves in life-threatening situations or engaged in intense battles against villains. The combination of these thrilling stunts with special effects has proven to be highly entertaining for audiences, especially when coupled with a compelling storyline.

For those interested in exploring Bollywood action movies, Netflix, one of the leading OTT platforms, offers a diverse selection that is sure to keep viewers hooked to their screens.

Best action movies on Netflix India to keep you entertained:

1. Jawan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

2 hours 49 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt Director: Atlee

Atlee Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan

Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan Year of release: 2023

The blockbuster Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan portraying a dual role as both a father and a son, collaborating to address societal issues. Filled with intense action sequences, the hero confronts the villain Kalee, delivering a blend of drama, emotions, and music that solidifies its status as one of the best Indian action movies.

2. Mission Majnu (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama

Action/Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh

Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh Year of release: 2023

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra portrays an undercover Indian spy embarking on a perilous mission to unveil a clandestine nuclear weapons program located in the heart of Pakistan. This espionage thriller keeps the excitement and suspense consistently pulsating throughout.

3. An Action Hero (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

2 hours 8 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Action/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, Harsh Chhaya

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, Harsh Chhaya Director: Anirudh Iyer

Anirudh Iyer Writer: Anirudh Iyer, Neeraj Yadav

Anirudh Iyer, Neeraj Yadav Year of release: 2022

In the movie An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the shoes of a film star who, after unintentionally getting involved in a crime, finds himself on the run. With both the police and a vengeful politician pursuing him, his life transforms into an action-packed thriller.

4. Sooryavanshi (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar

Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar Year of release: 2021

As an integral part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar in the role of ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi. The film revolves around his efforts to dismantle a terrorist organization and prevent a significant attack. Packed with entertainment, it stands out as one of the best action movies Bollywood has produced.

5. Raees (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Rahul Dholakia

Rahul Dholakia Writer: Rahul Dholakia, Harit Mehta, Ashish Vashi, Niraj Shukla

Rahul Dholakia, Harit Mehta, Ashish Vashi, Niraj Shukla Year of release: 2017

In the realm of top-tier Indian action films, Raees showcases Shah Rukh Khan portraying the character of Raees Alam—a street-smart individual who evolves into the bootlegging king. Challenges arise for him and his enterprise when ACP Majmudar aims to outsmart him.

6. Force 2 (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

2 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin

John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen

Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen Year of release: 2016

The gripping narrative of Force 2 revolves around ACP Yashvardhan, who joins forces with RAW agent KK to unveil an insider informant leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency, posing a threat to the RAW agents.

7. Agneepath (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

In Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan’s Vijay sets out on a journey of vengeance after his father is humiliated and unjustly killed by crime lord Kancha Cheena. Along the way, he forges an alliance with Rauf Lala, a local kingpin. The film is celebrated as one of the best Bollywood action movies.

8. Don 2 (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah

Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah Year of release: 2011

In the sequel to Don (2006), Shah Rukh Khan's character, Don, strategizes to dominate the European criminal market, assembling a team to steal currency printing plates from a bank in Berlin. The film's rapid-paced narrative positions it among the top-tier action movies Bollywood has seen.

9. Don (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2006

In Don, Vijay is enlisted by a police officer to impersonate Don, the leader of an international gang of smugglers. However, things take a drastic turn when Vijay is left to navigate the dangerous situation on his own. Starring SRK and Priyanka Chopra, this film stands out as one of the finest action Bollywood movies.

10. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi

Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi Year of release: 2004

Main Hoon Na, regarded as one of the best Hindi action films, is a delightful blend of emotions and entertainment. In this movie, Major Ram assumes an undercover identity as a college student to safeguard a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. Along the way, he navigates through the complexities of his own estranged family.

