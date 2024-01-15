10 Best Hindi action movies on Netflix to entertain you: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath
Presented here is a curated list of action-packed Bollywood movies on Netflix, featuring thrilling sequences that will undoubtedly keep you glued to your screens.
The action genre has gained prominence in Hindi cinema over the past few years, with Bollywood producing several movies featuring larger-than-life action sequences. In these films, actors often find themselves in life-threatening situations or engaged in intense battles against villains. The combination of these thrilling stunts with special effects has proven to be highly entertaining for audiences, especially when coupled with a compelling storyline.
For those interested in exploring Bollywood action movies, Netflix, one of the leading OTT platforms, offers a diverse selection that is sure to keep viewers hooked to their screens.
Best action movies on Netflix India to keep you entertained:
1. Jawan (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt
- Director: Atlee
- Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan
- Year of release: 2023
The blockbuster Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan portraying a dual role as both a father and a son, collaborating to address societal issues. Filled with intense action sequences, the hero confronts the villain Kalee, delivering a blend of drama, emotions, and music that solidifies its status as one of the best Indian action movies.
2. Mission Majnu (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra
- Director: Shantanu Bagchi
- Writer: Aseem Arora, Sumit Batheja, Parveez Sheikh
- Year of release: 2023
In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra portrays an undercover Indian spy embarking on a perilous mission to unveil a clandestine nuclear weapons program located in the heart of Pakistan. This espionage thriller keeps the excitement and suspense consistently pulsating throughout.
3. An Action Hero (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, Harsh Chhaya
- Director: Anirudh Iyer
- Writer: Anirudh Iyer, Neeraj Yadav
- Year of release: 2022
In the movie An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the shoes of a film star who, after unintentionally getting involved in a crime, finds himself on the run. With both the police and a vengeful politician pursuing him, his life transforms into an action-packed thriller.
4. Sooryavanshi (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Writer: Rohit Shetty, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bhedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar
- Year of release: 2021
As an integral part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar in the role of ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi. The film revolves around his efforts to dismantle a terrorist organization and prevent a significant attack. Packed with entertainment, it stands out as one of the best action movies Bollywood has produced.
5. Raees (2017)
- Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Director: Rahul Dholakia
- Writer: Rahul Dholakia, Harit Mehta, Ashish Vashi, Niraj Shukla
- Year of release: 2017
In the realm of top-tier Indian action films, Raees showcases Shah Rukh Khan portraying the character of Raees Alam—a street-smart individual who evolves into the bootlegging king. Challenges arise for him and his enterprise when ACP Majmudar aims to outsmart him.
6. Force 2 (2016)
- Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin
- Director: Abhinay Deo
- Writer: Parveez Sheikh, Jasmeet K Reen
- Year of release: 2016
The gripping narrative of Force 2 revolves around ACP Yashvardhan, who joins forces with RAW agent KK to unveil an insider informant leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency, posing a threat to the RAW agents.
7. Agneepath (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit
- Director: Karan Malhotra
- Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra
- Year of release: 2012
In Agneepath, Hrithik Roshan’s Vijay sets out on a journey of vengeance after his father is humiliated and unjustly killed by crime lord Kancha Cheena. Along the way, he forges an alliance with Rauf Lala, a local kingpin. The film is celebrated as one of the best Bollywood action movies.
8. Don 2 (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah
- Year of release: 2011
In the sequel to Don (2006), Shah Rukh Khan's character, Don, strategizes to dominate the European criminal market, assembling a team to steal currency printing plates from a bank in Berlin. The film's rapid-paced narrative positions it among the top-tier action movies Bollywood has seen.
9. Don (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2006
In Don, Vijay is enlisted by a police officer to impersonate Don, the leader of an international gang of smugglers. However, things take a drastic turn when Vijay is left to navigate the dangerous situation on his own. Starring SRK and Priyanka Chopra, this film stands out as one of the finest action Bollywood movies.
10. Main Hoon Na (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Abbas Tyrewala, Rajesh Saathi
- Year of release: 2004
Main Hoon Na, regarded as one of the best Hindi action films, is a delightful blend of emotions and entertainment. In this movie, Major Ram assumes an undercover identity as a college student to safeguard a general's daughter from a rogue soldier. Along the way, he navigates through the complexities of his own estranged family.
ALSO READ: 10 Hindi comedy movies on Amazon Prime that will leave you in splits: Welcome to Badrinath Ki Dulhania
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more