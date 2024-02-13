Did Mahira Khan deny her second pregnancy and rumors of exit from Netflix's show? Statement goes VIRAL

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. In her long and successful career, she has appeared in several Pakistani films and television shows. Recently, there were rumors floating on the internet which claimed that the Raees actress is pregnant and that she has left a Netflix show. Now, reportedly Khan has refuted these claims.

Mahira Khan's pregnancy rumors

According to The Express Tribune, Mahira Khan has reportedly reacted to rumors of her pregnancy. She also spoke about the report that she has left the Netflix show Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo. She said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." Since then, her statement has gone viral on the internet.

A deleted Reddit post sparked the rumor that the actress left the Netflix show due to her pregnancy with her second child, anticipated to arrive in August or September this year. As per India Today, the post read: "An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

Mahira Khan's personal and professional front

Khan married her long-time boyfriend and businessman Salim Karim on October 2nd, 2023 in Bhurban, Pakistan. Previously, she was married to Ali Askari between 2007 to 2015. The duo also has a son together who was born in 2009.

Workwise, she was last seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film also stars Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik and Hamza Ali Abbasi. She will be next seen in a film called Neelofar. On television, Khan was seen in the miniseries Razia which was released last year and was well received.

The actress had made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees. She was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in it. The film was reportedly based on the life of Abdul Lateef and followed the titular character's rise to power in Gujarat. Upon release, Raees met with a positive critical response and turned out to be a moderate success.

