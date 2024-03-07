Maidaan director Amit Sharma praises Ajay Devgn and producer Boney Kapoor; says THIS

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film Maidaan's trailer was released today at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the star cast and the makers. While interacting with media during the event, director Amit Sharma praised Ajay and producer Boney Kapoor.

Amit Sharma praises Ajay Devgn and Boney Kapoor

The trailer of Maidaan released today and the initial response from the viewers has been good. Director Amit Sharma who attended the grand trailer launch event of the film praised the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn and producer Boney Kapoor.

Praising the acting skills of Ajay Devgn, the director said, "Ajay sir is the best actor I've ever worked with." He recalled being scared because he had seen the star as Singham and didn't know whether he'd be able to get into the skin of a character like Syed Abdul Rahim who was a very calm man. The director said that he shared his concern with Ajay but was left amazed when he transformed from Singham to Syed Abdul Rahim in a matter of seconds.

Maidaan faced a lot of delays in making and the release date got pushed multiple times but finally, the film is close to its release. Praising Boney Kapoor for standing firmly with him as a producer, Amit said, "Agar Boney ji na hote toh yeh film kabhi khatam nahi hoti." (If Boney Sir wasn't with us, this film would've never been completed). "The kind of resilience he has, hats off" he added.

More about Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2024. It will also be released in the IMAX format.

