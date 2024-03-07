Maidaan: Janhvi Kapoor writes touching letter praising father and producer Boney Kapoor's passion for cinema

As the trailer of Boney Kapoor's ambitious production Maidaan with Ajay Devgn in the lead gears up for release, Janhvi Kapoor has written an emotional letter on Instagram dedicated to her dad. Sharing the trailer of Maidaan on Instagram, Janhvi wrote a heartfelt letter praising Boney's resilience and passion for cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor praises Boney Kapoor's passion for cinema as the trailer of Maidaan drops

Producer Boney Kapoor, actor Ajay Devgn, and director Amit Sharma have been working on Maidaan for 6 years and the hard work is finally paying off. Boney's daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film, and wrote a touching letter.

"My father and the entire team of #Maidaan have given this film their everything. 6 years of blood, sweat, tears, countless obstacles, a whole pandemic and so many more crises stood in their way. But their undying passion, their unwavering will and their belief in what cinema and this story means kept them going." she wrote.

Further talking about Boney's passion for cinema, Janhvi added, "Papa always says there’s no easy or safe or practical way of making cinema that can really mean something. You cannot make art on an excel sheet. It’s always no guts no glory with him. All in or nothing. It can be scary; and more often than not extremely risky- but he feels only then will you have the chance, still a very slim one- to really make something that can stand the test of everything- that can give people an experience like never before. That has been the attempt with Maidaan. That has been Amit sir and my fathers vision. Finally, we can share with you the trailer of this film that stands for what I have always been taught cinema is. I hope and pray you all find in it what I know I have- a truly special and honest cinematic experience."

Advertisement

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Also starring Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, Maidaan will hit the cinemas on Eid 2024.

ALSO READ: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's film to release on Eid 2024; will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan