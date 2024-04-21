Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone drops mushy comment on Anisha Padukone's new PIC and it is every big sister ever

Deepika Padukone is a widely acclaimed actress in Bollywood. Following her challenging choices over the years, the actress has solidified her presence globally. On the personal front, she never ceases a chance to shower admiration on her loved ones.

On various occasions, Deepika Padukone has turned heads as she became the biggest cheerleader for her golfer sister Anisha Padukone. Now, yet again, her sister shared a post that drew a loveable comment from the Singham Again actress.

Anisha Padukone drops happy photo on social media

Today, on April 21, a while back, Anisha Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped her stunning photo in the latest post. In the photograph, she was seen in a casual and cool look, wearing a white top layered with a denim shirt. She was seen waving at the camera and flashing a bright smile.

While sharing the post, she asked in the caption, “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?”

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Huma Qureshi react

Minutes after the post was shared, Deepika was quick to react on the post and leave a loveable comment. She wrote, “And, I want to tell you so much…I love you.” Deepika also attached red hearts and a hug emoji to her comment. Reacting to this, Anisha replied to her with a red-heart emoji.

In addition to this, actress Huma Qureshi also wrote, “Who is this hottie,” followed by a red-heart emoji and Anisha replied with a heart-emoji.

It is worth mentioning, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The couple announced the special news earlier this year on February 29. Expressing her delight over the same, in an interview with MyFitness on iDiva last month, Anisha expressed her happiness about becoming an aunt soon.

Upon being asked how her feelings on becoming one, she had mentioned, “Great, great… first-time feeling.”

Deepika Padukone's professional front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s eagerly-awaited Singham, Again. The most anticipated film of the year also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles.

It was just a couple of days back, the fans were delighted with a new glimpse of the actress as Shakti Shetty acing iconic Ajay Devgn’s iconic Singham pose.

