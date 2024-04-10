Maidaan's Priyamani ready to 'give up everything' to work with Shah Rukh Khan again; 'Please manifest it'

Priyamani shares a wonderful bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Having collaborated with the superstar in two films, Chennai Express and Jawan, she has always openly expressed her admiration for him. In a recent interview, Priyamani reiterated her eagerness to work with SRK again if given the chance.

Priyamani says she is ready to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again

Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan share a longstanding connection. They initially appeared together in the song One Two Three Four from Chennai Express and later collaborated on Atlee's Jawan. In an interview with IndiaToday.in before the release of her upcoming film Maidaan, Priyamani expressed her keenness to work with SRK again.

She shared, "I am ready. If he [SRK] calls me tomorrow and says, ‘Come and work with me’, I will go. I am that ready. I am going to give up everything and go if I get the opportunity to work opposite Mr Khan. You guys [media] have the power, please manifest it.”

Priyamani addresses the comparison of Maidaan with Chak De India

Soon after the trailer of Maidaan was released, several people across social media drew parallels with King Khan's Chak De India. Calling the comparison inevitable owing to both being sports drama, Priyamani told the aforementioned portal, “Honestly, I can tell you two differences right off the bat. First, that was hockey, this is football. Second, in Chak De India, you had 11 women running around and here, you have like 11 men running, in fact, 22 if you also consider the other side. But again, this is not a story just about football.”

About Maidaan

The film is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in crucial roles.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was recently given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. No scene or dialogue from the film was cut.

The only addition asked by CBFC was to insert a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements." The disclaimer also mentioned that certain dialogues are used purely to dramatize the incident, and the film is not made to incite any lawlessness.

ALSO READ: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn enjoys game of cricket with Harbhajan Singh; strikes pose alongside Mohammad Kaif, Priyamani