Manisha Koirala gives major update on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi 2: ‘It’s a project of a lifetime’

Bollywood icon Manisha Koirala made a stunning return with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, and with the announcement of its second season, fans went wild. Now, Manisha shares a thrilling update, calling it the ‘project of a lifetime’.

In a recent chat with India Today, Manisha Koirala discussed Heeramandi 2, revealing that she’s unsure of the timeline as Sanjay is currently focused on Love and War. She said, “I don't know when it will start. Sanjay is currently working on Love & War. I think we will have an idea only after that. But I am very excited about Heeramandi 2 announcement. It's a project of a lifetime.”

Reflecting on her career, she shared that she's become more discerning about the roles she chooses. After overcoming personal challenges, including cancer and entering her 50s, she’s focused on enjoying life.

The Dil Se actress expressed gratitude for having worked on meaningful projects with amazing directors but emphasized that she’s no longer eager to accept just any role. She’s not interested in repeating past characters or taking on side parts. Instead, she wants to push her limits and explore new, challenging dimensions in acting.

She revealed that her passion for great roles is still strong. Manisha's committed to delivering her best performances, but only in projects that genuinely excite her. She shared that she’s enjoying a fulfilling life, focusing on her health, family, pets, and travel, and is content to embrace this phase until the proper script comes along.

On June 3, Netflix India and Sanjay Leela Bhansali teamed up for a special Instagram announcement, revealing the much-anticipated renewal of Heeramandi for its second season. The post featured a vibrant video showcasing a group of dancers performing on Mumbai's Carter Road, dressed in dazzling Anarkalis and ghungroos, channeling the series’ spirit.

The crowd cheered as the dancers conveyed the exciting news, with a voice-over hinting at Season 2’s focus on the journey of tawaifs striving to live proudly in a free India. Meanwhile, Heeramandi Season 1 features star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, and more.

