Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala reveals he wasn't supposed to die in film; here's why script was changed

The 1998 classic Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam, remains a fan favorite. Recently, Manisha Koirala revealed an intriguing twist about the film’s original script, where Shah Rukh Khan's character wasn’t initially meant to make the sacrifice seen in the final cut. The ending was altered at the last minute, adding a dramatic shift to the storyline.

In Dil Se, set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam, Manisha Koirala portrays a female terrorist, a suicide bomber, while SRK’s character ultimately sacrifices his life alongside hers when she attempts to set herself on fire while wearing a bomb. In a recent interview with ANI, Manisha revealed that the original ending of the film was quite different.

She explained that in the initial script, the cause was more significant than love for both characters, and Shah Rukh Khan’s character was meant to let her die. However, she added, "They changed it last minute."

The Heeramandi actress expressed her preference for the original ending of Dil Se, which she felt emphasized the impossibility of the characters' union. She explained that in the final version, the film focused on showcasing the intensity of SRK's love, where he stops her from dying but ends up sacrificing his life in the process.

She felt that this change, designed to highlight the sacrifice, deviated from the original script. She said, “Back then only I had liked the original because there was no way they would have become one. Sometimes unrequited love is more interesting than a completed loved story.”

Manisha Koirala also reflected on her decision to take on the complex role in the film, sharing that she had initially been slated to work with Ram Gopal Verma before the offer for Dil Se came her way. Although other actresses were initially considered for the role, she was drawn to it because she wanted to explore new and challenging areas as an artist.

She also discussed how Mani Ratnam’s vision shaped her portrayal of the character. Instead of playing her in a typical manner, he encouraged her to embody a ‘normal’ girl with deep pain and anger that went beyond reason, adding layers of complexity to the role.

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, where her portrayal of Mallikajaan was highly appreciated by audiences.

The series featured a talented ensemble cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. Additionally, Manisha shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the 2023 film Shehzada.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action film King, where he stars alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. The movie also features Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

