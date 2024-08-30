Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar bags two nominations at Busan Film Festival 2024; Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, ‘It's an honor…’

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar proved to be a juggernaut success for the makers as the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show bagged two nominations at the prestigious Busan Film Festival 2024. The limited series is reportedly nominated in the categories for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for ‘Sakal Ban’ at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has one more reason to celebrate as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is the only Indian title to be nominated at the prestigious film festival, and that too in two categories. The filmmaker is elated by the honor and expresses his gratitude: “It’s an honor to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I’m grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition.”

As per the reports, the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards 2024 will be held on October 6, 2024, at the Busan Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea. With Heeramandi's incredible feat, Netflix has garnered a total of 23 nominations at the Busan Film Festival, continuing its momentum from the previous year's win for Hansali Mehta's Scoop.

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a poignant tale of Courtesans of the pre-independence era, set in Lahore, who ruled like queens. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Roy Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles, while the ensemble cast also includes Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Jason Shah, Jayati Bhatia, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, among others.

Bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, the show marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT directorial debut. The maverick filmmaker also composed its music, which adds emotional depth to the story and elevates the wholesome experience. The limited series is available to stream on Netflix. After its stupendous success on the streaming giant, the makers are also planning to bring the second season of Heeramandi.

As per the viewership charts shared by the OTT platform, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar became the most-watched series on Netflix in its first week, achieving 4.5 million views and accumulating 33 million viewership hours. Moreover, it also secured the No.1 spot among the top 10 trending charts across 43 countries.

