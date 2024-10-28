Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on board his next directorial, Love And War. Soon after, the filmmaker announced a March 20, 2026 release for this epic tale of romance and action. A month back, we reported that Love And War will take off in Mumbai from October 10, however, the schedule was delayed due to the Mumbai rains. And now, we have an exclusive update on the shooting schedule of Love And War.

According to sources close to the development, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to take Love And War on floors in November with Ranbir Kapoor. “Love And War will begin from November 7 in Mumbai. The set construction has already begun, and SLB is all ready to take the film on floors with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will shoot for his solo sequences for a couple of weeks, and then be joined by Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will begin Love And War after wrapping up Alpha in the first week of December,” revealed a source close to the development.

Love And War will be shot across India over a period of one year, as SLB has chalked out a schedule spanning from November 2024 to October 2025. “Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have reserved 200 plus days to shoot for Love And War until October next year, whereas Ranbir Kapoor is aiming to call it a wrap on his part by July/August 2025. He is committed to shoot for Ramayana: Part 2 from July/ August 2025, and this will be followed by two other biggies – Dhoom 4 and Animal Park,” the source added.

Alia Bhatt was contemplating on starting a romantic film in November 2025, but now, she is reconsidering the post-Love And War line-up. Vicky Kaushal too is considering a couple of films to begin post-November 2025. Talking of Love And War, the film is being produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has opted for a self-financing model. While a studio could be attached in the near future, at the moment, the team is going ahead with a self-finance model. It’s one of the most awaited films of 2026, and is set to arrive on March 20, 2026, reaping benefit of a prolonged holiday period.

For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal play the characters of Indian Armed Forced-Officers in Love And War, as per the industry chatters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

