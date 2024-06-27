EXCLUSIVE: SLB to begin shooting for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War before Heeramandi 2? Production designer spills the beans

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received a lot of love and still continues to rule the hearts of the fans. Be it social media or the internet, the show's fever does not seem to be going down anytime soon.

Especially now after the announcement of the second season, fans are even more curious about it and want to know it all. To get some of our answers, we had an exclusive chat with the production designer of the show Subrata Chakraborty who gave some insights into the progress.

Subrata Chakraborty on Heeramandi 2

Everything about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show was amazing but the one thing that has everyone’s attention is the sets. Subrata Chakraborty, who worked day and night with his creative team to bring SLB’s vision to life revealed that it almost took two and a half months to complete the sets.

When asked about Heeramandi 2, and if he has started work on creating its set? Subrata Chakraborty said, “Sir ke sath abhi koi baat cheet hua nahi hai kyuki dusra project ke upar humara kaam chal raha hai. Unhone abhi tak kuch bola nahi hai mujhe ki kaise kya hoga.” (I have not had any discussion with Sir as we are working on other projects. He has not yet spoken to me about how things will go about.)

When prodded if the other project they are working on is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War, Subrata refrained from giving any details. He just stated, “Ha ye under production hai to main kuch bol nahi sakta iske baare me zyada.” (Yes! This is under production so I cannot reveal much about it.)

More about Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently announced his new project titled Love & War. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir and Alia will be paired after the massive success of Brahmastra. Vicky and Alia are coming together after Raazi.

The film is said to be a love triangle based on the backdrop of war. The Tamasha star is said to be playing a grey character.

