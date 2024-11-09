Manisha Koirala reveals Dimple Kapadia’s advice when she admitted being ‘bored of acting’; ‘I was like, ‘Yeh kya keh rahi hai?’

Manisha Koirala who entertained the audiences with her charm, beauty and acting skills made a comeback to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar. Recently,she recalled a phase in her career when she was bored of the acting profession but Dimple Kapadia asked her to enjoy the craft and Koirala felt the veteran actress couldn't decipher her perspective.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Manisha Koirala recalled a phase in her career when she couldn't get excited at the prospect of work and bored with her profession. As a result, she expressed her feelings with Dimple Kapadia who was shooting with her for a film. But, the Bobby actress was something she couldn't anticipate.

Koirala shared, “I told her, ‘I am bored of acting’. And she said, ‘You better enjoy it because this is not going to last forever.’ And such a great advice she gave me. But, at that point in time, I was like, ‘Yeh kya keh rahi hai? (What is she even saying?) Can’t she understand I am bored?’ My inner conversation was different.”

Although a few years, the Dil Se understood the meaning and intention of the Sagar actress's ‘sound advice’ because she could relate to it. However, she recounted it saying the statement in a phase of life when she was working on multiple shifts a day on different films and felt overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Manisha explained her day used to began with 2-3 hours of makeup and working on three shifts on different movies. Unlike today's time she didn't got any leave on weekends or otherwise. Gradually, the tiredness made her lose interest in her profession.