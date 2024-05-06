Ever since The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered earlier this year, viewers have found a new reason to stay glued to the screens. After Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol graced the last episode of the show, the forthcoming episode will witness the ensemble cast of Heeramandi bringing glamor to the stage. Besides delving into the unheard shooting experiences of the leading ladies, host Kapil Sharma will tease Sonakshi Sinha about her wedding plans.

Sonakshi Sinha is playing the main antagonist, Fareedan, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Currently, the actress is receiving much praise for her strong performance.

Sonakshi Sinha's response to her marriage plans

As the star cast of Heeramandi is all set to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show, one of the segments will have a hilarious moment when Kapil Sharma inquires about Sonakshi Sinha's marriage plans. He playfully tells the Dabangg actress, "Alia ne shaadi ki, Kiara ne kar li.. (Alia got married, Kiara also got hitched)."

To this, Sonakshi quips, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are adding insult to injury. He knows how desperately I want to get married)." Their banter and fun camaraderie reflect their bond. The audience is also seen enjoying their playful exchange.

Have a look at one of Sonakshi Sinha's posts:

Lately, Sonakshi Sinha is rumored to be dating Zaheer Iqbal. The actress has never spoken openly about her relationship, but their love-filled photos prove their admiration for each other. Most recently, she had a delightful time catching up with her BFF Huma Qureshi and rumored beau Zaheer.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

During the Heeramandi special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kiku Sharda will be seen dressed as Chandramukhi. Not only this, but Krushna Abhishek will increase the entertainment quotient by portraying Jackie Shroff's iconic character from Devdas.

Further, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha will open up about their experience working with each other and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

