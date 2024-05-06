Heeramandi has been the hot topic lately. It showcased some incredible performances. The project's standout feature has been its intricately crafted characters. Among them, Ustaad ji portrayed by Indresh Malik truly shined.

In a special interview with Pinkvilla, Indresh delved into his admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shared his memorable moments from the Heeramandi sets, discussed his daring scene with Jason Shah, and much more.

Indresh Malik talks about prepping up for the bold scene with Jason Shah

One of the bold scenes of Heeramandi had Ustaad ji and Cartwright played by Jason Shah getting cozy. We asked Indresh Malik if he was awkward performing the scene and if he was skeptical about the same.

He said, "I wasn't skeptical because I trusted Sanjay sir's vision. The fact that Sir gave me a free hand to perform the scene the way I wanted. This gave me a lot of liberty and confidence to pull it off. It was definitely uncomfortable because I hadn't shot anything being so physically close to anyone but it was so a well-narrated scene that the awkwardness flew away soon. Jason and I discussed the scene for around 45 minutes and decided exactly what we could do to make the scene appealing."

Take a look at Indresh Malik's post from the sets of Heeramandi:

Indresh Malik on feedback from fans

"I am thrilled with the kind of response that I have received for my part in Heeramandi. I am ecstatic. I have been flooded with messages and positive feedback which has left my heart full and my eyes, teary. I am so thankful and grateful to Sanjay Sir for having the kind of confidence he showed in me."

Indresh Malik on Sanjay Leela Bhansali approving his improvisations

"There is a conjecture that Bhansali sir is quite strict and prefers that actors stick to the script. However, with me, this wasn't the case at all. He would ask me for my input and also incorporate them. It was me who thought the character should apply aalta on his hands and sir approved that along with other improvisations that I did during the shots, he didn't edit them. He is considered to be strict but with me, he was extremely affectionate and motivating."

Indresh Malik on starring in other projects by SLB

Indresh was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai, talking about being an SLB favorite, he added, "I have always received warmth from Sanjay Sir and his entire team. They often told me,'Sir aap toh abhi permanent ho, aapko toh har project mey rehna hai' (You're a permanent member. You'll have to be in all our projects.) And it fills me with pride and motivation."

Indresh Malik on working with Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha

Malik had most scenes with Manisha Koirala (Mallikajaan) and Sonakshi Sinha (Fareedan). Talking about shooting with Koirala, the Udaariyaan actor said, "Both the actresses were very professional and made me feel comfortable. Manisha Jee has been a part of the industry for a long time. I have always admired her work. She is a brilliant actress. She didn't make me feel that I was working with such a great actress."

Talking about working with Sonakshi Sinha he said, "Sonakshi is also a very prominent face of the industry and is quite well-known as compared to me, but she did make me feel comfortable on the sets. It was a pleasure working with both Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha."

Heeramandi is a web series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features popular actors like Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao, Hydari, Indresh Malik Shruti Sharma, Sharmin Segal, Pratibha Ranta, Taha Shah, Jayati Bhatia, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Pankaj Bhatia among others.

