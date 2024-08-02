Masaba Gupta gives her own twist to Rumi's famous quote with July Dump; 'Out beyond ideas of boiled egg and cake...'

Someone once said, "The summer looks out from her brazen tower, through the flashing bars of July” and it always stuck with me. We trust your July was just as joyful as Masaba Gupta’s. Packed with laughter, delicious food, and precious family time, the designer has revealed her July highlights, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Gupta’s carousel post had several pictures and videos to give us FOMO in case many of us didn’t have that happening in July this year. (Let’s be hopeful with August though). The first slide was a mirror selfie of Masaba in a bodycon dress followed by a bowl of spaghetti with eggs. In the third slide, the Masaba Masaba actress was seen sweating out all those carbs in case there were a lot of cheat meals in her diet.

The fourth slide had a selfie of Masaba with her friends seemingly from an outing. It featured her husband Satyadeep Mishra alongside Rasna Walia and Tanvi Shah. This picture-perfect moment was followed by a plate of desert which had, ‘We love you Masaba’ written around it - strangely July wasn’t her birthday month and in another slide blowing a candle, she can even be heard saying, ‘What are we even celebrating?’

Masaba was seen donning a three-layer pearl and diamond neckpiece with a beautiful crescent moon locket in it, which might be from her own jewelry label. The next two slides had a piece of tiramisu and a plate of macaroni. Gupta ended her carousel with a small video where she self-recorded herself in her makeup room.

For her caption, the fashionista took a quirky take at a popular line said by Ranbir Character’s character Rumi in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. Masaba wrote, “Out beyond ideas of boiled egg and cake, there is a field..I’ll meet you there ( with truffle pasta ) - Not Rumi (laughing emojis) July Dump!” Check out the post here:-

Daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta, Masaba is a fashion designer who has her own globally acclaimed label called House of Masaba. On January 27, 2023, the diva married Satyadeep Mishra who played her ex-husband in her biographical drama Masaba Masaba.

